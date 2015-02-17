FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Britain approves world's largest offshore wind farm
#Energy
February 17, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Britain approves world's largest offshore wind farm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments from spokeswoman)

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy ministry has approved the Dogger Bank Creyke Beck offshore wind project, the world’s biggest offshore wind park, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The project, located in the British sector of the North Sea, is being led by Forewind -- a consortium comprising SSE, RWE, Statkraft and Statoil.

The government consent was a major milestone and there’s now a six-week judicial review period which is underway, a spokeswoman for the project said.

A final investment decision is expected to be taken within around two years, after which construction will begin, the spokeswoman added.

It will comprise up to 400 turbines totalling 2,400 megawatts (MW) in capacity, enough electricity for almost 2 million homes.

A decision on Forewind’s second application, for Dogger Bank Teesside A and B, is expected in August this year.

Britain currently has an installed offshore wind capacity of around 4.05 gigawatts (GW), the world’s largest, and is targeting up to 41 GW by 2030 in a bid to reduce carbon emissions in its electricity sector. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Susan Thomas and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
