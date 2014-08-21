FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wind Mobile cuts roaming rates after Ottawa's price caps-report
August 21, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Wind Mobile cuts roaming rates after Ottawa's price caps-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom start-up Wind Mobile will announce new roaming rates on Thursday, reducing what it charges for voice calls and texts when customers roam outside its network, according to a report in the Globe and Mail.

The company plans to significantly cut charges for data roaming to 5 Canadian cents a megabyte, down from C$1.00 a megabyte the report said. The move by Wind, backed by Europe’s Vimpelcom, is set to come as Canada’s federal government pushes for lower roaming rates in Canada.

For link to Globe story online: bit.ly/1toEumF Reporting by Toronto Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

