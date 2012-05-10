FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Windstream results miss estimates; shares fall
May 10, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Windstream results miss estimates; shares fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 adj EPS $0.13 vs est $0.14

* Q1 revenue $1.55 bln vs est $1.56 bln

* Shares fall 16 pct, hit 2-year low

May 10 (Reuters) - Telephone company Windstream Corp posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by a fall in revenue from its consumer and wholesale segments.

Shares of the company fell 16 percent to a two-year low of $9.42 in morning trading on the Nasdaq.

First-quarter net income rose to $64.6 million, or 11 cents per share, from $29.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share.

Revenue jumped 51 percent to $1.55 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $1.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wholesale revenue was down 6.3 percent as the company suspended and modified certain products that were a part of the PAETEC portfolio.

Little Rock, Arkansas-based Windstream, which acquired PAETEC in 2011, said it found some of the products unviable and was seeing an increase in the number of carrier disputes involving some of them.

