FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's OCBC offers $4.95 bln for Wing Hang bank
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 1, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's OCBC offers $4.95 bln for Wing Hang bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, Singapore’s second-biggest lender, made a formal offer to buy Hong Kong’s Wing Hang Bank Ltd for a slightly lower than expected HK$38.428 billion ($4.95 billion).

It is offering HK$125 a share to buy all shares of Wing Hang, according to a joint announcement, after having reached a deal with the bank’s biggest shareholder to purchase a nearly 45 percent stake.

The offer price is below earlier expectations, with sources previously estimating the deal could be worth $5.3 billion.

The offer price translates to a book value of 1.77 times for Wing Hang Bank based on its book as of Dec. 31.

The deal will give OCBC a much sought-after gateway to China and help bridge the gap with bigger Singapore rival DBS Group Holdings, which operates Hong Kong’s fifth-biggest bank.

OCBC will purchase the stake from members of Wing Hang’s founding Fung family, their affiliates and related family trusts, and BNY International Financing Corp.

Share trading in OCBC and Wing Hang was suspended on Friday ahead of the announcement.

$1 = 7.7571 Hong Kong Dollars Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.