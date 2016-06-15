Winged Foot Golf Club hit with lawsuit over share sales

New York’s exclusive Winged Foot Golf Club has been hit with a securities fraud lawsuit accusing it of carrying on a decades-long scheme to induce shareholders in the club’s holding company to sell back shares at a fraction of their true value.

Filed on Monday in federal court in White Plains, New York, the lawsuit said the Club misappropriated hundreds of millions of dollars of shareholder value from investors in the Winged Foot Holding Corp (WFHC), which owns the 280-acre site where the club is located.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UbZbCZ