Wing Hang Bank shares jump 43 pct after takeover offers

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Wing Hang Bank Ltd shot 43 percent higher on Tuesday after the company’s controlling shareholders received takeover offers from independent third parties.

Wing Hang shares jumped to HK$120.1, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was flat. Before Tuesday, Wing Hang had a market value of $3.3 billion.

Wing Hang did not disclose names of potential suitors in a statement issued to the Hong Kong stock exchange. For a related story:

Wing Hang is one of the four family run banks in Hong Kong and the second such bank to get a takeover offer in as many months. (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)