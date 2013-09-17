FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wing Hang Bank shares jump 43 pct after takeover offers
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 17, 2013 / 1:40 AM / 4 years ago

Wing Hang Bank shares jump 43 pct after takeover offers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Wing Hang Bank Ltd shot 43 percent higher on Tuesday after the company’s controlling shareholders received takeover offers from independent third parties.

Wing Hang shares jumped to HK$120.1, while the benchmark Hang Seng index was flat. Before Tuesday, Wing Hang had a market value of $3.3 billion.

Wing Hang did not disclose names of potential suitors in a statement issued to the Hong Kong stock exchange. For a related story:

Wing Hang is one of the four family run banks in Hong Kong and the second such bank to get a takeover offer in as many months. (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Denny Thomas; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.