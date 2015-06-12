CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Texas chicken-wing chain Wingstop takes flight in debut

(Corrects paragraph 7 to say Aikman is a former director, not a current one)

June 12 (Reuters) - Shares of Wingstop Inc, a Dallas-based chicken wing restaurant chain, rose nearly 70 percent in their market debut on Friday, valuing the company at $914 million.

Wingstop, which operates over 750 “pre-jet” aviation-themed restaurants in the United States and six other countries, makes chicken wings in a dozen quirky flavors, ranging from the spiciest “atomic” to least-spicy teriyaki.

Its listing coincides with a revival in shares of newly public U.S. restaurants as low gas prices and a brighter job market encourage Americans to dine out.

The IPO raised $40.9 million for Wingstop and $69.4 million for selling stockholders, which include former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman.

Football and chicken wings have a long shared history.

About 1.25 billion wings were estimated to have been devoured during Super Bowl XLIX in February, according to the National Chicken Council.

Aikman, the face of the company as well as a former director, reaped about $1.4 million from the sale of nearly 72,000 shares, which were priced at $19 each, above the expected range of $16-18.

Atlanta-based private equity firm Roark Capital retains a 66.9 percent stake after raising $44.7 million from the sale of just over 2.35 million shares.

The stock hit a high of $31.99 in early trading.

Shares of chicken-and-biscuits chain Bojangles Inc have risen 36 percent since their debut last month, while New York-based burger chain Shake Shack Inc’s stock has nearly quadrupled since its January listing.

Wingstop, which started in 1994 as a small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant in Garland, Texas, was acquired in 2003 by Gemini Investors, which sold it to Roark in 2010.

Wingstop has said it plans to use the money to pay down debt and for a $3.3 million fee to end its management agreement with Roark Capital affiliate Roark Capital Management LLC.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Wells Fargo and Baird were among the offering’s underwriters.

Mississippi-born rapper Rick Ross, who is contracted to open 25 franchises, is a vocal Wingstop fan. The chain’s ‘lemon pepper wings’ appear to have served as the muse behind several tracks on Ross’s sixth studio album, ‘Millennium’. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)