FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wing Tai chairman makes offer to up stake to 50.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2012 / 3:40 AM / 5 years ago

Wing Tai chairman makes offer to up stake to 50.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Wing Tai Holdings’ chairman and managing director has offered to acquire 15 percent of shares in the firm he did not already control for S$95 million ($75.78 million), the Singapore developer said on Thursday.

Cheung Wai Keung plans to buy 68.1 million Wing Tai shares at S$1.39 apiece through a vehicle called Ascend Capital, raising his family’s stake to about 50.6 percent from around 41.9 percent.

Ascend has no intention to privatise or delist Wing Tai.

The offer price represents a 18.3 percent premium over Wing Tai’s last traded price, but is about 44.6 percent below the firm’s net asset value per share of S$2.51 as at 31 March 2012.

DBS is advising Ascend. ($1 = 1.2536 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok and Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.