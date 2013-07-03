FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Silicon Valley venture capital vets launch $111 mln fund
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Silicon Valley venture capital vets launch $111 mln fund

July 3 (Reuters) - Two longtime venture capital investors have started a new firm, Wing Venture Partners, with a $111 million fund aimed at start-ups specializing in cloud computing, data and mobile technologies.

Founded by Gaurav Garg and Peter Wagner, Wing plans investments in the range of $8 million to $10 million over the life of a company in its portfolio, the firm said on Wednesday.

Wing has already invested in networking company Cumulus Networks and security platform FireEye.

Garg was a partner at Sequoia Capital for 10 years and worked with wi-fi provider Ruckus Wireless and Jawbone, which makes wireless mobile devices. Prior to Sequoia, he founded Internet infrastructure company Redback Networks that was later sold to Ericsson .

Wagner was a managing partner at Accel Partners working with Fusion-io Inc, which helps companies deliver data faster, and Redback Networks where he met Garg.

