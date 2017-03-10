RPT-India's Snapdeal searches for funds, takeover speculation grows
* Talks on raising fresh funds from China not successful-sources
WINKLEVOSS SAYS AGREES WITH SEC THAT REGULATION, OVERSIGHT ARE IMPORTANT TO HEALTH OF ANY MARKETPLACE, SAFETY OF ALL INVESTORS
* Talks on raising fresh funds from China not successful-sources
March 23 Uncertainty surrounding the Republican plan to replace Obamacare is forcing some U.S. hospitals to delay expansion plans, cut costs, or take on added risk to borrow money for capital investment projects, dealing an economic blow to these facilities and the towns they call home.