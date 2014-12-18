FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labor costs, supply chain issues bite into Winnebago's profit
December 18, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Labor costs, supply chain issues bite into Winnebago's profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc reported a lower-than-expected profit on Thursday as labor constraints and supply chain disruptions stymied production of the company’s recreational vehicles.

The Forest City, Iowa-based maker of motorhomes and camping trailers reported a fiscal first-quarter profit of $9.9 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with $11.1 million, or 40 cents a share, last year.

Sales rose nearly 1 percent to $224.4 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to post a profit of 45 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Winnebago said the higher labor-related costs, and “significant production variances” caused by parts availability, raised its variable costs and nibbled away at its margins in the quarter. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
