Winnebago profit jumps 51 pct due to higher demand for trailers

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc, the No. 1 U.S. motor-home maker, reported a 51 percent jump in quarterly profit due to higher demand from retail consumers as well as dealers.

Net income rose to $11.1 million, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30 from $7.4 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. ()

Revenue rose 15 percent to $222.7 million.

Winnebago’s results are generally closely watched as they provide a peek into spending on big-ticket discretionary items.