REFILE-Motorhome maker Winnebago's profit jumps 22 pct

(Corrects dateline to Oct 16)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc, the U.S. motorhome maker, reported a 22 percent jump in quarterly profit as motorhome deliveries rose 25 percent.

The company's net income rose to $12.9 million, or 48 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Aug. 30, from $10.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1F2I6B9)

Revenue rose nearly 15 percent to $245.9 million. Motorhome deliveries rose to 2,364 from 1,890.