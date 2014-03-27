Motorhome maker Winnebago's quarterly profit jumps 53 pct

March 27 (Reuters) - Winnebago Industries Inc, the largest U.S. motor home maker, reported a 53 percent jump in quarterly profit as it sold more motorhomes to dealers.

The company's net income rose to $9.6 million, or 35 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 1 from $6.3 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. (r.reuters.com/byd97v)

Winnebago said its order backlog rose 5.4 percent to 2,900 motorhomes in the quarter. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)