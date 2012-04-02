FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Winner Medical gets go-private offer from CEO
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Winner Medical gets go-private offer from CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Offer at $4.30 per share

* Winner Medical shares up 20 pct

April 2 (Reuters) - Winner Medical Group Inc, a China-based exporter and retailer of medical dressings, said it received a takeover offer from its CEO to take the company private, valuing it at about $105 million or $4.30 per share.

The offer is at a 27 percent premium to Winner Medical’s Friday close of $3.40. The company’s shares were trading up a fifth at $4.05 on Monday morning on the Nasdaq.

CEO Jianquan Li and his wife currently own about 73.95 percent of the company’s common stock.

The company’s board has formed a special panel to consider the proposal and any alternatives, Winner Medical said.

As of Feb. 9, the company had 24.4 million shares outstanding.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.