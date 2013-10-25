Germany's Wintershall drills dry wells off Norway

OSLO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Wintershall, the oil firm of German chemicals group BASF, drilled two dry wells in the Norwegian section section of the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

Wells were drilled near the Ivar Aasen and the Edvard Grieg fields in the central part of the North Sea.

Wintershall operates the licence, called production license 457, and holds a 40 percent stake. Other shareholders include E.On (20 percent), VNG (20 percent) and Bridge (20 percent). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche)