OSLO, July 27 (Reuters) - Germany’s Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF, has drilled a dry well in the North Sea off the coast of Norway, North Energy , a minority shareholder in the license said on Friday.

Production license 370, which will be plugged and abandoned, is 40 percent held by Wintershall, while Agora Oil and Gas, recently acquired by Cairn Energy has 30 percent, Canada’s Codeco has 20 percent and North Energy 10 percent.