UPDATE 1-Wintershall aims for sales, profit lift in 2012

* Overcoming Libya output losses

* Gas sales in Europe to rise but earnings from this to fall

* Focus on Norway oil, Middle Eastern gas exploration

* Conservative on shale gas future in Europe (Adds details, background)

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - BASF subsidiary Wintershall said reopened operations in Libya should mean higher turnover and profit in 2012 provided crude oil prices stay stable.

“Based on this assumption (stable oil price) and owing to the resumption of crude oil production in Libya at the end of 2011, we expect sales and earnings to rise,” said Rainer Seele, chief executive officer of the Kassel-based company.

The oil and gas company said that it achieved turnover of 12.1 billion euros ($15.8 billion) last year, up 12 percent. Net profit rose 15 percent to 1.1 billion euros.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell by 10 percent to 2.1 billion euros hurt by lower production in war-torn Libya.

Wintershall is a big revenue contributor at parent company BASF.

Its oil and gas exploration volume declined by 15 percent year on year to 113 million barrels oil equivalent (BOE) due to the production losses in Libya.

Within the total, gas output remained stable at 88 million BOE, it said.

Oil production in Libya, where Wintershall was the second-largest foreign oil firm before the war, was stabilised at 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) at the end of 2011, Seele said.

Wintershall aims to recapture pre-war levels of a maximum 100,000 bpd.

FOCUS ON NORWAY OIL, MIDEASTERN GAS

Its Wingas sales joint venture with Russia’s Gazprom with whom it also partners in producing gas in Siberia and in transporting and storing it in Europe, last year sold 4 percent less at 305 billion kilowatt hours (kWh).

Still, that outperformed the rest of the EU-27 gas market, where sales decreased by 10 percent overall, it said.

Wingas expected to raise gas sales this year significantly but due to sustained margin pressures also expected to see lower earnings from this.

Wintershall said it remains committed to raising gas output in Siberia and to investing 150 million euros a year for the search into new Norwegian oil reserves over the coming years.

Middle Eastern countries including Qatar and the United Arab Emirates remained another focus for the gas side. Wintershall is also active in Latin America and the Caspian region.

In its domestic market Germany, which produces 14 percent of its gas requirements at home, Wintershall said it shared the view of sector peers that there was potential for shale gas exploration. But it stressed it was more conservative than other companies on its potential.

Parent firm BASF reported figures for 2011 on Feb 24.