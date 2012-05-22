FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Wintershall's Norwegian find at upper end of range
#Basic Materials
May 22, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Wintershall's Norwegian find at upper end of range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Discovery up to 126 mln barrels of oil

* Also contains up to 5 bln cubic meters of gas

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - An oil and gas find off Norway by Wintershall, a unit of German chemicals group BASF, is likely to be at the upper end of an earlier estimate, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

The find, near the Kristin field in the Norwegian Sea, was earlier estimated to contain 10-20 million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil, or 63-126 million barrels, and 2-5 billion cubic metres of recoverable gas.

“Preliminary calculations confirm earlier resource estimates, though at the upper end of the discovery estimate,” the Petroleum Directorate said.

At the upper end of the range, the oil would cover about three months of Britain’s consumption while the gas would be enough for about three weeks of British consumption.

Norway is Western Europe’s biggest gas exporter with about 100 billion cubic metres per year and it is also the world’s eight largest oil exporter.

Partners in the discovery include state holding firm Petoro with 30 percent and Centrica with 20 percent.

The initial well on the discovery was completed in mid-2010.

