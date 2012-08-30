Wintershall aims at pre-war oil output in Libya in 2013

STAVANGER, Norway, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Germany’s Wintershall, the oil and gas arm of chemicals group BASF, hopes to restore its oil production in Libya to pre-war levels next year, an executive said on Thursday.

“The plan is then for next year to come up to pre-war production levels, witch were around 100,000 barrels per day,” Martin Bachmann, Board member and head of exploration and procution at Wintershall, said.

Wintershall currently produces about 80,000 barrels per day (bopd) in the Libyan desert, where output was halted last spring amid fighting between rebel forces and the country’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi’s troops. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Victoria Klesty)