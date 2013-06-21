FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wintershall makes small, uncommercial gas discovery in Norway
June 21, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

Wintershall makes small, uncommercial gas discovery in Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Wintershall, the energy arm of German chemicals group BASF made a small, uncommercial gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

Preliminary calculation of the size of the discovery is between 0.55 and 0.62 billion cubic metres of recoverable gas, the NPD said.

Wintershall operates the licence with a 25 percent stake while other shareholder include Maeresk (25 pct), state holding firm Petoro (20 pct), VNG (12.5 pct), Tullow (10 pct) and Bridge (7.5 pct).

