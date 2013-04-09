FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wintershall's N.Sea oil find confirmed to 60-160 mln barrels -Norway
April 9, 2013 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Wintershall's N.Sea oil find confirmed to 60-160 mln barrels -Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 9 (Reuters) - German oil firm Wintershall has confirmed the size of an oil discovery in the North Sea to between 60 and 160 million barrels, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

The find, called Skarfjell, was estimated to contain roughly that amount of hydrocarbons before the results of the appraisal well were published on Tuesday.

Wintershall has a stake of 35 percent in the production license, called PL 418, while Bayerngas Norge has 20 percent, Agora Oil & Gas another 20 percent, Edison International 15 percent, and RWE Dea 10 percent, it said.ž

