OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wintershall, the energy arm of German chemicals group BASF drilled a dry well in the Norwegian North Sea in production licence 457, near the Ivar Aasen field, Bridge Energy, a partner in the venture said on Thursday.

Wintershall operates the licence and holds a 40 percent stake. Other shareholders include E.On (20 percent), VNG (20 percent) and Bridge (20 percent).