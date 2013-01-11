FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wintershall makes small oil discovery in Norway
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 11, 2013 / 7:51 AM / in 5 years

Wintershall makes small oil discovery in Norway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Germany’s Wintershall discovered a small amount of recoverable oil in the Norwegian North Sea, near the Ivar Aasen field, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

Two exploration wells in production license 457 found between 19 million and 38 million barrels of recoverable oil, the NPD said.

The wells, which were drilled between the much larger Ivar Aasen and Edvard Grieg fields, were not included in the development plan of Aasen, submitted last year, the NPD added.

Wintershall, a unit of BASF owns 40 percent of the license, E.ON holds 20 percent, Bridge Energy has 20 percent and VNG has 20 percent.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.