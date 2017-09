LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - British hedge fund firm Winton Capital Group said on Monday it had appointed City grandee David Walker, outgoing chairman of Barclays Plc, as chairman.

Walker is due to start in July 2015, Winton said in a statement. He is due to step down from Barclays at that firm’s annual general meeting on April 24.

Winton, founded by David Harding, manages more than $28 billion using quantitative strategies. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)