FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
WinWater Home Mortgage names banks for debut prime jumbo MBS
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

WinWater Home Mortgage names banks for debut prime jumbo MBS

Joy Wiltermuth

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 4 (IFR) - WinWater Home Mortgage has mandated JP Morgan and Bank of America to sell a roughly US$250m debut prime jumbo home loan securitization.

The transaction, called WIN 2014-1, marks a first for the company, which was formed last year. It doesn’t originate loans but buys them on the secondary market.

The private 144A offering is expected to be announced next week and will pool loans with an average 760 FICO score and 71% loan-to-value.

Investor conference calls start Thursday. Standard & Poor‘s, Kroll Bond Rating Agency and DBRS will be rating the deal. (Reporting by Joy Wiltermuth; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.