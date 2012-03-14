FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Wipro auction floor price at 418 rupees/share
March 14, 2012

India's Wipro auction floor price at 418 rupees/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - The floor price for a share auction by a trust controlled by Indian software exporter Wipro’s billionaire founder Azim Premji has been set at 418 rupees a share, stock exchange data showed on Wednesday.

The floor price for the auction to sell up to 35 million Wipro shares represents a 3 percent discount to the stock’s Tuesday close of 430.95 rupees. The auction got only 71 percent covered at the close.

Proceeds from the Wipro share sale will be used to finance the education activities of the Azim Premji Foundation, a non-profit unit set up by the founder to improve the quality of education in the country.

