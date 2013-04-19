FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Wipro says Q4 profit rises 17 pct year/year
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
April 19, 2013 / 3:26 AM / in 4 years

India's Wipro says Q4 profit rises 17 pct year/year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s third-largest software services provider, reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, joining industry leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd in reporting upbeat results this week.

Consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31 rose to 17.29 billion rupees ($320 million) from 14.81 billion rupees in the year-earlier period, Wipro said in a statement.

That compared with the 17 billion rupee average of 19 brokerage estimates on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Markets are closed in India on Friday for a public holiday.

Wipro’s customers include Citigroup Inc and Apple Inc. ($1 = 54.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.