FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Wipro Q2 profit up 28.5 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 11:43 AM / 4 years ago

India's Wipro Q2 profit up 28.5 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s third-largest IT services exporter, beat analyst estimates with a 28.5 percent rise in quarterly profit thanks to higher spending by its biggest clients.

Wipro said revenue in its main IT services business in the three months to Dec. 31 will grow in a range of 1.8-3.6 percent in dollar terms from the previous quarter, up slightly from an analyst estimate of 1.5-3.5 percent.

Consolidated net profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose to 19.32 billion rupees ($314.15 million) from 15.04 billion rupees a year earlier, Wipro said in a statement after the close of markets on Tuesday.

That compares with the 18.6 billion rupee mean estimate of 29 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wipro said revenue at its 10 biggest customers rose by 4.1 percent from the previous quarter, faster than its overall IT services sales growth of 2.7 percent.

Rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd also beat analyst estimates for September quarter profits, whereas profit at Infosys Ltd was pulled down by a one-off provision.

Shares of Wipro ended 1.7 percent higher at 514.80 rupees ahead of the results.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.