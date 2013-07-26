FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Wipro says Q1 profit rises 11 pct, matches forecast
July 26, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 4 years

India's Wipro says Q1 profit rises 11 pct, matches forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Wipro, India’s third-largest software services exporter, said quarterly profit rose 11 percent from a year earlier, in line with analysts’ estimates, after an increase in orders boosted earnings.

Consolidated net profit for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30 rose to 16.23 billion rupees ($275 million) from 14.66 billion rupees a year earlier, Bangalore-based Wipro said after market close on Friday.

That compares with the 16.35 billion rupee average of 21 analysts estimates according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S for the company, whose customers include Citigroup, Apple and Cisco Systems ($1 = 59 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Anand Basu)

