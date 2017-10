MUMBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Azim Premji Trust, which owns a majority stake in India’s Wipro Ltd, plans to sell up to 35 million shares of the country’s No. 3 software exporter in market deals to finance the education activities of its non-profit arm.

The share sale is valued at about 15.32 billion rupees ($306 million) at Wipro’s Monday market close price of 437.75 rupees.