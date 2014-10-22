FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wipro posts 8 pct rise in quarterly profit
October 22, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 3 years ago

Wipro posts 8 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s third-biggest software services exporter, posted about an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit as clients in North America and Europe spent more on technology.

Consolidated net profit for the second quarter ended Sept. 30 came in at 20.85 billion rupees ($340.4 million), up from the 19.32 billion rupees it made last year.

Total revenue rose to 118.16 billion rupees from 109.91 billion rupees in the same period last year.

Shares in Wipro closed at 583.65 rupees on Wednesday in the Mumbai market. ($1 = 61.2550 rupee) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

