India's Wipro posts bigger Q2 profit

BENGALURU/MUMBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s third-biggest software services exporter, reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly profit that just beat market estimates, helped by better IT spending by global clients and a rise in high margin digital projects.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Wipro’s fiscal second quarter, the company posted a net profit of 22.35 billion rupees ($343 million), up from 20.85 billion rupees last year.

Analysts, on an average, expected a profit of 22.25 billion rupees from Wipro, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 65.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in BENGALURU and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)