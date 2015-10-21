FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Wipro posts bigger Q2 profit
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 21, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

India's Wipro posts bigger Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BENGALURU/MUMBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s third-biggest software services exporter, reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly profit that just beat market estimates, helped by better IT spending by global clients and a rise in high margin digital projects.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Wipro’s fiscal second quarter, the company posted a net profit of 22.35 billion rupees ($343 million), up from 20.85 billion rupees last year.

Analysts, on an average, expected a profit of 22.25 billion rupees from Wipro, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 65.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in BENGALURU and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.