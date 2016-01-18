FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Wipro Q3 profit up 2 pct, meets estimates
#IT Services & Consulting
January 18, 2016 / 3:28 AM / 2 years ago

India's Wipro Q3 profit up 2 pct, meets estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s third-largest software services exporter, reported third-quarter profit in line with analysts’ estimates.

Revenue from its IT services business rose 9 percent to $1.86 billion and the company said it expected this segment’s revenue to come in between $1.88 billion and $1.91 billion for the fourth quarter ended March.

Wipro’s net profit for the third quarter ended Dec. 31 was 22.34 billion rupees ($330.2 million), compared with 21.93 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts expected a profit of 22.23 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 67.6500 Indian rupees Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

