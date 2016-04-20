FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Wipro Q4 net profit misses estimates; board approves buyback
April 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

India's Wipro Q4 net profit misses estimates; board approves buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India’s third-largest software services exporter, posted a 1.6 percent fall in net profit for its fourth-fiscal quarter, missing analysts’ expectations.

Wipro results follow estimate-beating earnings by larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd .

The Bengaluru-based company reported a consolidated net profit of 22.35 billion rupees ($337.6 million) for the Jan-March period, compared to 22.72 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analyst on average were expecting the company to report 23.43 billion rupees in profit for the three-month period, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company separately approved a share buyback for 25 billion rupees.

$1 = 66.2100 Indian rupees Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Rishika Sadam; writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
