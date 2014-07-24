FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

India's Wipro Q1 profit up 29.6 percent, slightly lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE/MUMBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - India’s third-biggest IT services exporter Wipro posted a 29.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, slightly lagging estimates, on the back of higher spending by overseas clients.

For the quarter ended June 30, Wipro posted a consolidated net profit of 21.03 billion rupees ($349.9 million), compared with 16.23 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 21.24 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

India’s $108 billion-a-year outsourcing sector generates about 90 percent of its sales from services such as IT network installation and the developing software applications for overseas clients.

$1 = 60.1100 Indian Rupees Reporting by Lehar Maan in BANGALORE and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in MUMBAI; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
