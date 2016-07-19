FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India's Wipro Q1 net profit down 6 pct, misses estimates
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
July 19, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

India's Wipro Q1 net profit down 6 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - India's third-biggest software services exporter Wipro Ltd on Tuesday posted a 6 percent fall in its net profit for the fiscal first quarter, missing analyst estimates.

Net profit for the quarter to June 30 was 20.52 billion rupees ($305.66 million), compared with 21.92 billion rupees last year.

Analysts expected a profit of 21.71 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total income rose 11 percent to 136.98 billion rupees. ($1 = 67.1000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.