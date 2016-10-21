FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
India's Wipro posts 7.6 pct Q2 profit fall as employee costs rise
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 21, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 10 months ago

India's Wipro posts 7.6 pct Q2 profit fall as employee costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - India's third-biggest software services exporter, Wipro Ltd, reported a 7.6 percent fall in second-quarter profit on higher employee costs, even though it beat analysts' expectations.

Consolidated profit fell to 20.70 billion rupees ($309.57 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 22.41 billion rupees, a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 19.72 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 66.8679 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.