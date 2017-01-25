FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
India's Wipro Q3 net profit down 5.6 pct on higher costs
January 25, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 7 months ago

India's Wipro Q3 net profit down 5.6 pct on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services exporter, reported a 5.6 percent fell in third-quarter consolidated net profit as employee costs and technical fees rose.

Profit fell to 21.09 billion rupees ($309.56 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

That topped the 20.87 billion rupees expected by analysts, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Revenue rose 6.3 percent to 137.65 billion rupees.

$1 = 68.1300 Indian rupees Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; editing by Jason Neely

