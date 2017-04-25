FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
India's Wipro quarterly profit rises marginally, beats estimates
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
April 25, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 4 months ago

India's Wipro quarterly profit rises marginally, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software services exporter, reported a 0.43 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Consolidated net profit rose to 22.67 billion rupees ($352.8 million) in the three months to March 31, from 22.57 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Analysts had, on average, expected a consolidated profit of 21.19 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent to 150.34 billion rupees. ($1 = 64.2650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Keith Weir)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.