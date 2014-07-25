FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Wipro shares down 8.12 pct at pre-open as profit lags estimates
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2014 / 3:47 AM / 3 years ago

India's Wipro shares down 8.12 pct at pre-open as profit lags estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Wipro Ltd India’s third-biggest IT services exporter, plunged 8.12 percent at the pre-open after the IT outsourcer’s April-June quarter earnings missed estimates.

Wipro posted a 29.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, slightly lagging estimates, on the back of higher spending by overseas clients.

For the quarter ended June 30, consolidated net profit was 21.03 billion rupees, compared with 16.23 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 21.24 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters estimates. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.