Wipro quarterly profit beats estimates, names new CFO

Jan 16 (Reuters) - India’s third-biggest software services company Wipro reported a near-9 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, slightly ahead of analysts’ forecasts, helped by a rise in clients’ technology spending.

The company also said it had appointed Jatin Dalal as chief financial officer after announcing the retirement of Suresh Senapaty from the post.

For its third quarter to Dec. 31, Wipro made 21.93 billion rupees ($354.6 million) in net profit, compared with 20.15 billion rupees in the same period the previous year.

The average forceast from analysts was a profit of 21.45 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose to 120.85 billion rupees, from 113.27 billion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 61.8500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by David Goodman)