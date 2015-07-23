FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
July 23, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Wipro quarterly profit lifted by higher global IT spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI/ BENGALURU, July 23 (Reuters) - Higher IT spending by global clients helped Indian software company Wipro to post quarterly profit broadly in line with forecasts, the company said on Thursday.

India’s third-biggest software services exporter reported a 4 percent rise in net profit for its first quarter to June 30. Profit was 21.9 billion indian rupees ($343.8 million), compared with 21.03 billion rupees in the same period last year.

Analysts, on average expected a profit of 21.83 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total revenue rose 10 percent to 123.71 billion rupees, with the company taking on 36 new clients. ($1 = 63.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai, Abhirup Roy in BENGALURU; Editing by David Goodman)

