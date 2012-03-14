FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Wipro share offer gets 71 pct covered
March 14, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 6 years ago

India's Wipro share offer gets 71 pct covered

MUMBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - An offer by a trust controlled by Wipro’s billionaire founder Azim Premji to sell up to 35 million shares got about 71 percent covered at the close of the auction on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

The issue got bids for 24.8 million shares, which is worth about 10.7 billion rupees ($214 million) at the stock’s Tuesday close price of 430.95 rupees. Details of the price at which the Wipro shares will be alloted were not immediately available.

Proceeds from the Wipro share sale will be used to finance the education activities of the Azim Premji Foundation, a non-profit unit set up by the founder to improve the quality of education in the country.

