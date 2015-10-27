Wirecard buys Great Indian Retail Group payments business

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - German payments company Wirecard has agreed to buy the payments business of Great Indian Retail Group, a major southeast Asian electronic payment and e-commerce group.

Wirecard will pay 230 million euros ($254 million) in cash. The deal includes Wirecard’s acquistion of 60 percent of the shares of GI Technology Private Limited, an issuer of prepaid cash-card, mobile-wallet and remittance technology. ($1 = 0.9046 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)