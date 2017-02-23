Germany's Bafin asks prosecutors to investigate Wirecard share movements

MUNICH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog Bafin said on Thursday it had asked public prosecutors to investigate possible market manipulation in connection with shares in German payment processor Wirecard.

"We have in the meantime concluded our investigation from 2016 and have filed a complaint with public prosecutors in Munich," a spokeswoman for Bafin said in a e-mailed statement.

The stock took a beating last year when previously unknown Zatarra Research accused the German company of misleading accounting and fraud, charges that the company has strongly denied. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)