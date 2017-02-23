FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German prosecutors probe several suspects over Wirecard trades
February 23, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 6 months ago

German prosecutors probe several suspects over Wirecard trades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors are investigating several suspects in connection with trades in shares in German payment processor Wirecard, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

The investigation was launched last May in response to a complaint by German financial watchdog Bafin, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said. The investigation does not target Wirecard itself, he added.

Wirecard's stock took a battering from short-sellers early last year after previously unknown Zatarra Research accused the German company of misleading accounting and fraud, charges that the company has strongly denied. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

