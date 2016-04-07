FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wirecard 2015 net profit up 32 pct as it raises dividend
April 7, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Wirecard 2015 net profit up 32 pct as it raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - German payments processor Wirecard AG, which has been under a sustained attack from short-sellers, reported on Thursday that profits after taxes grew 32 percent during 2015 and proposed lifting its annual dividend by 7.7 percent.

Wirecard reported earnings after taxes of 142.6 million euros ($162.8 million) for 2015 compared with 107.9 million in 2014. That translates into 1.16 euros per share versus the 0.89 euro cents per share posted in 2014.

The company said it will propose a dividend of 0.14 euro cents per share for this year. It had previously reported revenues rose around 28 percent to 771.3 million. ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
