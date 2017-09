FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Wirecard’s planned capital increase will be offered in a range of 32.25-33.00 euros ($44.29-45.32) apiece, two financial sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

This compares with Tuesday’s closing price of 33.935 euros per share.

Wirecard earlier said it was planning to issue about 11.2 million new shares in an accelerated bookbuilding.