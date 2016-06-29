Wirecard buys Citi Prepaid Card Services to enter US market

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German banking software company Wirecard AG is entering the North American market by buying Citi Prepaid Card Services in a combined share and asset deal.

Wirecard said in a statement on Wednesday it expected the deal to close as early as the fourth quarter when the total purchase price is due for payment in cash. It did not disclose financial details.

Wirecard estimated that the acquired firm would add more than $20 million to its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the 2017 fiscal year. It will be taking on all the firm's 120 employees. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)